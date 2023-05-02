The San Francisco Giants (11-17) hope to break their four-game losing run against the Houston Astros (16-13), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-0, 2.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.70 ERA).

Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (3-0) will take the mound for the Astros, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.37 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .206 in five games this season.

He has three quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 6.0 frames per outing.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings over five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.

DeSclafani has recorded four quality starts this year.

DeSclafani is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 innings per start.

The 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.933), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

