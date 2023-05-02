On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Giants.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .218.
  • In 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%) Bregman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (34.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 12
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 5.04 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • The Giants are sending DeSclafani (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.933), and 44th in K/9 (8.1).
