On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Giants.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .218.

In 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%) Bregman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (34.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

