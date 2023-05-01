The Texas Rangers (18-12) have the 12th-ranked odds in the majors to win the World Series, at +3000 as of May 3. They have the second-ranked odds in terms of winning the AL West, at +350.

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +3000 12th (+3000, bet $100 to win $3000) To Win the AL West +350 - (+350, bet $100 to win $350)

Think the Rangers can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Standings Information

The Rangers are in first place in the AL West, 2.5 games in front of the Astros.

Team Games Back 1 Texas Rangers - 2 Houston Astros 2.5 3 Los Angeles Angels 2.5 4 Seattle Mariners 5 5 Oakland Athletics 12.5

Rangers Team Stats

The Rangers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers are 7-4 this season in games when they hit at least two homers.

Texas has racked up five or more extra-base hits in 10 games this season, and has gone 8-2 in those outings.

The Rangers have a 6-2 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Texas has gone 15-2 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers Next Game Information

Rangers Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Adolis García +10000 - - .250/.307/.500 8 HR 31 RBI Corey Seager +10000 - - .359/.469/.538 1 HR 4 RBI Marcus Semien +10000 - - .277/.360/.462 5 HR 24 RBI Jacob deGrom +12500 +1100 - 2-0 2.67 ERA 13.4 K/9 Nate Lowe +15000 - - .256/.338/.444 4 HR 20 RBI Jonah Heim +25000 - - .291/.371/.581 6 HR 23 RBI Dane Dunning - +20000 - 2-0 1.77 ERA 4.9 K/9 Martín Pérez - +15000 - 4-1 2.41 ERA 7.0 K/9 Jon Gray - +12500 - 1-1 4.40 ERA 5.6 K/9 Andrew Heaney - +20000 - 2-2 5.52 ERA 9.5 K/9 Nathan Eovaldi - +10000 - 3-2 3.93 ERA 9.6 K/9 Josh Jung - - +600 .275/.325/.541 8 HR 24 RBI

Load up on officially licensed Rangers gear at Fanatics!

Rangers' Top Players

Marcus Semien, the club's top hitter this season, is batting .277 with a .360 OBP, five home runs, 26 runs scored, and 24 RBI, also including four stolen bases.

So far this year, Adolis Garcia, one of the team's top hitters, is batting .250 with a .307 OBP, eight home runs, 24 runs, and 31 RBI, also including one stolen base.

At the dish, Jonah Heim is batting .291/.371/.581 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and a 10.3% walk rate.

Nate Lowe owns a .783 OPS so far this year, as he has hit .256/.338/.444 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.