The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

These teams average 233.1 points per game between them, 18.6 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 13.5 -120 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -120 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -105 11.5

