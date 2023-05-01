Astros vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Jeremy Pena and Mike Yastrzemski have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Oddsmakers list the Astros as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.
Astros vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-185
|+150
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in five straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 7.9.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have put together an 8-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.4% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Houston has a record of 3-3 (50%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- In the 28 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-1).
- The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|8-4
|5-3
|10-10
|11-10
|4-3
