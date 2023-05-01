The Houston Astros (16-15) have the best odds in the American League to win the World Series, at +650 as of May 3. They are -160 to win the AL West.

Astros MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +650 2nd (+650, bet $100 to win $650) To Win the AL West -160 - (-160, bet $160 to win $100)

Astros Standings Information

The Astros are only 2.5 games behind the first-place Rangers in the AL West, and 0.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Texas Rangers - 2 Houston Astros 2.5 3 Los Angeles Angels 2.5 4 Seattle Mariners 5 5 Oakland Athletics 12.5

Astros Team Stats

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.20).

The Astros have a 4-4 record this season in games when they smash at least two home runs.

Houston has gone 4-1 in its five games this season with at least five extra-base hits.

The Astros are 8-8 in the 16 games this season when they struck out 10 or more batters.

Houston has a 14-5 record in games this season when it gives up three or fewer earned runs (19 times).

Astros Next Game Information

Astros Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Yordan Alvarez +2000 - - .264/.387/.516 6 HR 27 RBI Kyle Tucker +5000 - - .259/.374/.426 5 HR 20 RBI Alex Bregman +8000 - - .212/.336/.347 4 HR 15 RBI José Abreu +10000 - - .232/.273/.264 0 HR 13 RBI Jeremy Pena +12500 - - .236/.288/.439 6 HR 17 RBI Framber Valdez - +2500 - 2-4 2.60 ERA 9.0 K/9 Cristian Javier - +2500 - 2-1 3.48 ERA 9.4 K/9 Jose Urquidy - +15000 - 2-2 5.20 ERA 7.5 K/9 Luis Garcia - +10000 - 2-2 4.00 ERA 10.3 K/9 Yainer Diaz - - +10000 .258/.306/.355 0 HR 2 RBI Hunter Brown - - +600 3-1 2.60 ERA 9.3 K/9

Astros' Top Players

Kyle Tucker is hitting .259/.374/.426 this season with five home runs, 20 RBI, and a 16.2% walk rate. He has also added five stolen bases.

So far this year, Alex Bregman is batting .212 with four home runs, 18 runs, 15 RBI, and a 15% walk rate.

At the plate, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .264/.387/.516 with five doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI.

Jeremy Pena owns a .727 OPS so far this season, as he has batted .236/.288/.439 with seven doubles, six home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. He has also swiped six bases.

