Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (14-13) and the San Francisco Giants (11-16) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM on May 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Luis Garcia (2-2) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-1) will take the ball for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 18 games this season and won eight (44.4%) of those contests.

Houston is 2-3 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 16th in the majors with 124 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule