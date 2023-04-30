The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI), battle starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Phillies.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 21 hits, batting .269 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Alvarez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 with two homers during his last games.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.

In six games this year, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).

Alvarez has an RBI in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 12 games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

