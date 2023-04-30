Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 26 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- In 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with two or more RBI six times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.
