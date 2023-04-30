Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .266 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Meyers has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.
