Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.35 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Cortes (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
