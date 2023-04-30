The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Duran has recorded a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Duran has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

