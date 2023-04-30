Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Bubba Thompson and the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .233 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
- In five of 16 games this year (31.3%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.35).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
