As they try for the series sweep on Sunday, April 30, Bailey Falter will toe the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) as they match up against the Houston Astros (14-13), who will answer with Jose Urquidy. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (1-2, 5.64 ERA) vs Falter - PHI (0-4, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 17 games, or 41.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 5-7 (41.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Astros did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Astros vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.