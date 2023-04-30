The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .214.
  • Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (16 of 27), with multiple hits five times (18.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.33 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Falter (0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1).
