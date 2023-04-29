Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.263 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 13 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.39).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Yankees will send Brito (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.