The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has recorded a hit in 20 of 22 games this year (90.9%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 68.2% of his games this season (15 of 22), with two or more runs three times (13.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

