Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Zack Wheeler, who is starting for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

The Phillies have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Astros (-125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -125 +105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
  • The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
    • For three games in a row, Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 7.7 runs.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have won seven of the 16 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (43.8%).
  • Houston has a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-10-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-8 8-4 5-3 9-9 11-9 3-3

