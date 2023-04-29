Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 29 at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .222.
- In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.