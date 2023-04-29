Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 29 at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .222.
  • In 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In three games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.46 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Wheeler (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
