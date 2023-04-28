Friday's playoff slate features the Minnesota Wild hosting the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are up 3-2.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 to watch the Wild and the Stars hit the ice.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Stars Wild 4-0 DAL 4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL 4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players