The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 113 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a +323 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

These teams score 234.1 points per game combined, 14.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Memphis is 36-41-5 ATS this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -110 25.9 Austin Reaves 16.5 -125 13.0 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -115 17.8 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -130 11.2

