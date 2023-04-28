Jacob Meyers and his .421 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on April 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .281.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this year (11 of 21), with at least two hits five times (23.8%).

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings