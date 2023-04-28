Ezequiel Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has three doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .294.

In 55.6% of his games this year (10 of 18), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (22.2%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

