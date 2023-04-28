Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost both.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have gone 7-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.7% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Houston has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).
  • The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 61.5% chance to win.
  • Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Astros have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

6-7 8-4 5-3 9-8 11-8 3-3

