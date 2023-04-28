Friday's game between the Houston Astros (14-11) and Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) going head-to-head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on April 28.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (2-2) against the Phillies and Aaron Nola (1-2).

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Houston has won five of its 10 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 122.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).

Astros Schedule