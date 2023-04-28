Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 116-99 loss versus the Grizzlies, Davis put up 31 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks.

Below we will look at Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 21.7 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 40.5 41 38.1 PR 37.5 38.4 35.3 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Giving up 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Grizzlies give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.4 per game, 26th in the NBA.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 35 31 19 1 1 2 1 4/24/2023 42 12 11 2 0 4 2 4/22/2023 39 31 17 2 1 3 2 4/19/2023 38 13 9 3 1 5 0 4/16/2023 37 22 12 3 0 7 3 3/7/2023 36 30 22 3 1 2 0 2/28/2023 36 28 19 0 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.