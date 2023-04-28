Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on April 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 24 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .255 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 24), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 29.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings