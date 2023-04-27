On Thursday, Robbie Grossman (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while batting .213.

Grossman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer in his last games.

This year, Grossman has posted at least one hit in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has an RBI in five of 19 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings