Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-10) and New York Yankees (14-11) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on April 27.

The Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (4-0, .79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (2-1, 4.34 ERA).

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Rangers were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Rangers have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.4 runs per game (154 total runs).

The Rangers have the eighth-best ERA (3.67) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule