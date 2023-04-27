On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .255 with nine doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 79.2% of his games this season (19 of 24), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in three games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (54.2%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (12.5%).

In 11 of 24 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

