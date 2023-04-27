Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Semien has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 29.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings