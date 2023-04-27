On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .256.

Taveras has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this year (53.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 13 games this season.

In three games this season (23.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (53.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings