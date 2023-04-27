On Thursday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .286 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 21.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in eight games this season (42.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (31.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven games this year (36.8%), including four multi-run games (21.1%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings