Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 24 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), homering in 6.9% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (30.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60.9% of his games this season (14 of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.36 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Cole (4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5).
