Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Rangers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB action with 32 total home runs.

Texas ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .446.

The Rangers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.6 runs per game (151 total).

The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Texas' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics W 18-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen

