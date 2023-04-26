The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-5 with two doubles last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 72nd and he is 87th in slugging.

Dubon is batting .348 during his last outings and is riding a 19-game hitting streak.

Dubon has had a hit in 19 of 20 games this year (95.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.

Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings