In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will play the New York Knicks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 25th.

The Cavaliers score 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.

When Cleveland scores more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, New York has a 29-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.8% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 39-23.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 113.2 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 111.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, Cleveland is ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (105) than away from home (108.8).

The Cavaliers are averaging 11.9 treys per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.6% when playing at home and 36.8% in road games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 117.3 points per game, 2.5 more than away (114.8). Defensively they concede 113 points per game at home, 0.2 less than away (113.2).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (22.4).

At home the Knicks are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (22.4).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dylan Windler Out Foot

Knicks Injuries