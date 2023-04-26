Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 24 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Houston ranks 17th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Houston has scored 121 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Houston strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Houston has the fourth-best ERA (3.30) in the majors this season.

Astros pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Hunter Brown (2-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Brown has made two starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Braves W 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Bryce Elder 4/22/2023 Braves W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Kyle Wright 4/23/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays W 5-0 Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays - Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies - Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Sean Manaea 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.