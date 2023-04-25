The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this game against the Wild (+120).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Stars vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-140)

Stars (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 8-15-23 in overtime contests on their way to a 47-21-14 overall record.

Dallas is 10-6-12 (32 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

The 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 16 games this season (5-4-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals 54 times, and are 41-7-6 in those games (to register 88 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

In the 47 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 16-11-8 (40 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Stars vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

