On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .244.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings