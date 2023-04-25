Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .244.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (50.0%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
