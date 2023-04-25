MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, April 25
Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Tuesday, including Nestor Cortes Jr. and the Yankees against Joe Ryan and the Twins.
Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 25.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield (0-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|COL: Feltner
|CLE: Battenfield
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.2 IP)
|6.16
|ERA
|1.69
|9.9
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (0-4) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (1-0) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|BOS: Kluber
|BAL: Bradish
|4 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (7.2 IP)
|8.50
|ERA
|0.00
|8.5
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (0-3) to the bump as they face the Pirates, who will look to Johan Oviedo (2-1) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|LAD: Syndergaard
|PIT: Oviedo
|4 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24.1 IP)
|4.91
|ERA
|2.22
|7.8
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Pirates
- LAD Odds to Win: -115
- PIT Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (3-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will counter with Luke Weaver (0-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|TEX: Pérez
|CIN: Weaver
|4 (21.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (6 IP)
|3.38
|ERA
|6.00
|8.0
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Reds
- TEX Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Luis Garcia (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|HOU: Garcia
|TB: Rasmussen
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.1 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|2.01
|10.3
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Astros at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -185
- HOU Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (1-0) to the mound as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|SEA: Gonzales
|PHI: Falter
|3 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22 IP)
|3.78
|ERA
|4.50
|8.1
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -130
- SEA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (2-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (1-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|TOR: Berrios
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (21.2 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|6.23
|7.0
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -210
- CHW Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (0-4) to the bump as they take on the Mets, who will hand the ball to Jose Butto (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|WSH: Gray
|NYM: Butto
|4 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|3.74
|ERA
|-
|6.6
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -200
- WSH Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing (0-0) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will counter with Charlie Morton (2-2) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|MIA: Hoeing
|ATL: Morton
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.22
|-
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- MIA Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (0-3) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Justin Steele (3-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|SD: Snell
|CHC: Steele
|4 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (25 IP)
|6.50
|ERA
|1.44
|10.5
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -125
- SD Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Padres at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer (3-1) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|DET: Turnbull
|MIL: Lauer
|4 (18.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|7.85
|ERA
|4.30
|6.4
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -185
- DET Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Twins Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Cortes (3-0) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Ryan (4-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|NYY: Cortes
|MIN: Ryan
|4 (23.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (25 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|3.24
|8.5
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 6.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-0) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (0-0) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|OAK: Miller
|LAA: Canning
|1 (4.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (10.1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|3.48
|10.4
|K/9
|7.0
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -185
- OAK Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (1-2) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|KC: Singer
|ARI: Nelson
|4 (21 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (22 IP)
|8.14
|ERA
|4.91
|8.1
|K/9
|5.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- KC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Royals at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZX (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to John Brebbia (1-0) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|STL: Woodford
|SF: Brebbia
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (8 IP)
|6.05
|ERA
|5.63
|5.6
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
