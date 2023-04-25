Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Heiskanen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 49 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has registered a point, and 24 of those games included multiple points.

In 42 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 20 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 79 Games 12 73 Points 10 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 9

