Marcus Semien and his .522 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (162 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds and Luke Weaver on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .832, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Semien has had a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits nine times (40.9%).

In four games this year, he has homered (18.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (27.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 59.1% of his games this year (13 of 22), with two or more runs seven times (31.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings