Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .217 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 14 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (17.4%).
- In 14 games this season (60.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.72 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen (3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
