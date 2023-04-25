David Hensley -- hitting .077 with four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Hensley At The Plate

Hensley has seven walks while hitting .156.

Hensley has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.

Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings