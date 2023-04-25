The Atlanta Hawks are 13.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 229.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 229.5 points 42 times.

The average total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -1000 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Celtics have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Atlanta's outings this season is 236.6, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 13.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Celtics' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

At home, Boston has a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 3-3 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

