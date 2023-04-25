When the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) and Houston Astros (12-11) square of at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, April 25, Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays, while the Astros will send Luis Garcia to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Astros have +150 odds to upset. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-1, 2.01 ERA) vs Garcia - HOU (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 22 times and won 20, or 90.9%, of those games.

The Rays have played in 14 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter and won every time.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Astros have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Astros this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Astros had a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+275)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

