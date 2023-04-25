Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .700 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (21) this season while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 129th and he is 27th in slugging.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Garcia has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 12 games this year (57.1%), including more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

