Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 9-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 69.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has a record of 9-4 (69.2%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have had a run line set for just two outings this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-4 6-3 6-2 8-5 11-5 3-2

