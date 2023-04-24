Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .256.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 17 of 21 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • He has homered in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 52.4% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .326 to opposing batters.
