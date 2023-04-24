Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .382, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 114th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a 17-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .304.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 17 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 13 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.71 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
- Bradley (2-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
